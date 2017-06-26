Falmouth library offers reading challenges

FALMOUTH — The library will kick off its annual summer reading program with a special show by Mad Science.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Falmouth Memorial Library.

All summer reading sign ups must be done in person. Contact the library at he library at 781-2351 or wbrown@falmouth.lib.me.us for more information.

All children taking part in the summer reading program will receive a free log and a ticket to a Portland Sea Dogs baseball game at Hadlock Field. The program also includes weekly prizes and a free book at the end.

The library is also encouraging adults to take part in its “Read Your Way Around the World” challenge this summer.

Participants will receive a passport and one raffle ticket upon signing up for the program. The more raffle tickets a reader earns, the more chances they have to win prizes.