Falmouth Land Trust crowd-funds to pay off farm

FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Land Trust has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help raise the remaining $20,000 needed to pay off its purchase of Hurricane Valley Farm.

The funds must be raised by the end of December, according to Jennifer Grimm, executive director of the land trust.

Donations from the community and town helped the trust close on the 62-acre farm in 2015. In July, the organization signed an agreement to farm the land with the Portland-based nonprofit Cultivating Community.

“We are trying to be as clever as we can to pay off the note by the deadline,” Grimm said. “Other land trusts have had success with crowd-sourced fundraising, but we’ve never tried it (and) every little bit will help.”

The land trust is offering a complimentary T-shirt for any GoFundMe donation of $100 or more. The fundraising campaign is entitled “Hurricane Valley Farm Final Payment.”