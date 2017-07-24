Falmouth Junior League team wins district title

Falmouth’s Junior League baseball team won the recent District 6 tournament, beating Bonny Eagle in the championship game in eight innings. Falmouth went undefeated in a four-team double-elimination tournament. The Falmouth team, which is coached by Rick Huard, John Curran and Dennis Daniels, will take part in the state tournament this weekend in Bangor.

Players, from left: Johnny Konon, Ben Keller, Ryan Huard, Peyton Smith, Colin Abbott, Bennett Smith, Peter McCluskey. Ben Wilson, Ryan Curran and Eban Daniels.