Falmouth Historical Society sets annual meeting

FALMOUTH — At its upcoming annual meeting the Falmouth Historical Society will provide updates on activities surrounding the town’s 300th anniversary celebration.

The meeting, which is open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, at Town Hall.

Speakers for the evening will include Erin Bishop-Cadigan, the tercentennial coordinator, who will discuss two legacy projects now underway – interpretive panels at Town Landing and the Tercentennial Garden Project.

In addition, Andi Jackson-Darling, director of the Falmouth Memorial Library, Theo Holtwijk, the town’s director of long-range planning and economic development, and Jeannie Madden, the programming librarian at the library, will give updates on several projects.

The society will also hold a business meeting, which will include approving the annual budget and the election of officers.