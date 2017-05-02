Falmouth Historical Society seeks help with cleanup

FALMOUTH — Volunteers are needed for a spring cleanup at the Falmouth Heritage Museum on Woods Road.

The event, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 1-4 p.m., is sponsored by the Falmouth Historical Society, which operates the museum. Activities will include washing windows, dusting, organizing and some light maintenance.

This is a first step in the historical society’s plans to ramp up its activities in advance of Falmouth’s 300th anniversary, which will take place in 2018.

Along with its spring cleaning, the society is also launching a membership drive with a hope of reaching a total of 300 members in time for the town’s tercentennial celebration.