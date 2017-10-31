Falmouth High School presents 'The Mousetrap'

FALMOUTH — A murder mystery is coming to the stage at Falmouth High School this week.

The theater company at the school is putting on Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap.” Opening night is 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2.

Tickets, which are available at the door, are $7 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Weekend showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5.

“The Mousetrap” opened in London’s West End in 1952 and has been running continuously ever since. Dede Waite, theater director at Falmouth High School, described it as “telling the story through conversation. There are no bells and whistles or special effects, but there is an exciting twist ending.”