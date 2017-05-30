Falmouth graduate earns college baseball honor, Mainers roster spot

Falmouth’s Connor Aube, a 2016 Falmouth High School graduate, excelled in his freshman baseball season at the University of Tennessee-Martin. Aube, an outfielder, was named the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Freshman of the Year and then was named to the OVC All-Freshman team after hitting .321 in conference play. Aube produced 56 hits and 47 runs on the season and drove in 22 runs. Aube has been chosen to play for the Sanford Mainers of the New England Collegiate Baseball League this summer.

