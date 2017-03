The Falmouth 6th grade girls’ basketball team recently defended its Cape League championship, beating Windham twice to come out of the loser’s bracket.

Front row, from left: Elsie Canon, Katie Lozaraitis, Miranda Birks, Justine Means, Amelia Hooper and Clara DeCastro.

Back row: Chloe Libby, Izzy Malloy, Celine Saba, Francesca Pound, Anna Turgeon, Lindsay Rogers and Sloane Ginevan.

Coaches: Jake Birks, Mark Lozaraitis and Doug Ginevan.