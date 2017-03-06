Falmouth forum to discuss state budget

FALMOUTH — The Maine Municipal Association will host a regional forum for state and locally elected officials at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Lunt Auditorium, located at 74 Lunt Road in Falmouth.

The meeting is open to the public and will feature a presentation on Gov. Paul LePage’s budget proposal, along with a look at how other proposed bills this session could impact on towns and schools.

RSVP to Falmouth Town Councilor Claudia King, Cumberland Planning Board member Stephen Moriarty or your local town manager.

The meeting will likely include members of the Falmouth Town Council and town boards and committees, according to Town Manager Nathan Poore.