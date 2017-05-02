Falmouth Foreside 5K a Habitat fundraiser

FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Foreside 5K Run and Walk will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 6, to benefit Portland-based Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland.

Participants can pre-register online, or on on race day at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Foreside Road (Route 88). The cost for runners is $25 or $30 on race day. Student registration is $10 and the event is free for kids under 9.

The event also includes cash prizes. In addition, the oldest and youngest walkers will receive a $75 Fleet Feet gift certificate and the top fundraiser overall will get a $75 Lamey Wellehan gift certificate. Also, all walkers and runners will be entered into a lottery to win $100.