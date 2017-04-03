Falmouth field gets new P.A. system

FALMOUTH — A new public address system was installed at the athletic stadium serving the school complex, thanks in part to a $20,000 donation from the Falmouth Youth Soccer Association.

The goal is to create a better experience for fans, according to John Scribner, president of the group. He said the donation was made to thank the town for its ongoing support of the annual Fall Classic soccer tournament, which attracts more than 170 teams each year.

Scribner said a previous gift of $65,000 was used for new drainage on the playing fields at Community Park.

James Coffey, School Department athletic director, said various booster groups also participated in the PA system project.