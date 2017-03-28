Falmouth explores limits on pesticides

FALMOUTH — The town is considering adopting an ordinance that would restrict the application of pesticides, on both public and private lands.

To that end, the Town Council has charged the Falmouth Conservation Commission with creating a draft ordinance.

The commission wants to learn as much as possible about the current use of pesticides in town and will hold a fact-finding session, 6:30-8 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, at Town Hall.

The commission invites farmers, fishermen, lobstermen, beekeepers, garden club members, members of local homeowners associations, parents and coaches to attend.