FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Education Foundation will hold a community rummage sale on Saturday, May 13, 7:30 a.m.-noon, at the middle school gym.

Items for the sale can be dropped off any time between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Friday, May 12; no electronics or car seats. Volunteers are also needed. Any one would like to help out should send an email to klarlee@maine.rr.com.