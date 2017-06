FALMOUTH —The Town Council elected new leadership at its meeting Monday, following an earlier caucus.

Councilor Caleb Hemphill was unanimously elected chairman and Councilor Ned Kitchel was chosen as the new vice chairman, also in a unanimous vote.

Kitchel will also join Councilors Andy Jones and Aaron Svedlow on the town’s Finance Committee.

The council planned to hold an orientation meeting on Wednesday, June 21, and will meet next on July 10.