Falmouth council calls special meeting to discuss development moratorium

FALMOUTH — The Town Council will hold a special meeting Monday, Oct. 2, to introduce a moratorium on residential developments with two- and multi-family units within the town’s growth districts.

The meeting, which includes time for public comment, begins at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the council chambers at Town Hall. The council also is expected to set a formal public hearing date on the moratorium proposal.

This action follows another special meeting, held Sept. 27, to discuss what councilors have now agreed was an error in approving sweeping zoning changes in 2016 that have led to an unexpected bias toward multi-family housing.