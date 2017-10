FALMOUTH — The Falmouth Congregational Church will hold the 10th annual Harvest Community Supper Oct. 19 to benefit the Falmouth Food Pantry.

The event is supported by all of the churches in town, and the local Jewish community.

The supper, which is free and open to the public, will be held 4:30-7 p.m. and includes roast turkey with all the fixings and homemade apple crisp for dessert.

Contact the church at 781-3413 or fccdesk@maine.rr.com for more information.