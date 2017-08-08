Falmouth brush fire challenges firefighters

A hard-to-reach brush fire on Mountain Road in Falmouth burned a little less than an acre on Aug. 4. Fire Chief Howard Rice said the fire was stubborn and hard to put out because of the terrain and the amount of dry vegetation that was burning. He said the fire was called in around 4:23 p.m. by several people driving along Gray Road “who could see the fire in the distance.” Rice said all Falmouth units responded to the scene, along with an engine from Cumberland. He said the fire was “under the power lines between Mountain Road and Hillside Avenue in a steep, rough area.” It’s unclear how the fire started, but Rice said a ranger from the Maine Forest Service was investigating the possible cause. “It’s dry out there,” Rice said, reminding people to take care with cigarette butts and open flames.

