Falmouth’s eighth grade girls’ basketball team recently won its fourth consecutive Scarborough Holiday Hoops Championship. Falmouth defeated Greely, Westbrook, and Windham to get to the championship game, where it topped Gorham 35-19.

Front row, from left: Allie Cunningham, Karley Piers, Cameron Birks and Lauren Welch.

Second row: Coach Brian Clement, Coach Matt Rogers, Camille Clement, Liza Rogers, Annika Hester and Coach Matt Hester.