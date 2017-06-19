Falmouth 300th gear now available

FALMOUTH — The Tercentennial Committee is now offering 300th anniversary spirit wear.

Hats, shirts, jackets, totes and more in a variety of styles, colors and sizes, are all embroidered with the Falmouth300 logo. All 300th gear is available online at falmouthme.org/falmouth-300.

In addition, the committee will also host an Old Home Days planning meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 26, at the Falmouth Memorial Library.

Erin Cadigan, the town’s tercentennial coordinator, said the committee hopes residents will bring great ideas to the brainstorming session for the signature event will be held over Memorial Day Weekend in 2018. Email ecadigan@falmouthme.org for more information or to share your thoughts.