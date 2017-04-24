Falmouth 300th committee launches website

FALMOUTH — The Tercentennial Planning Committee has launched a website designed to be a clearinghouse for everything related to the celebration of the town’s 300th anniversary.

The website, at falmouth300.org, will include information on events, activities and programs, according to Erin Bishop Cadigan, the tercentennial coordinator. The site will also sell commemorative merchandise and provide information on partnership, sponsorship and grant opportunities.

There will also be a calendar with information on events being planned by the committee and other organizations.

The committee also has a Facebook page where updates will be posted.