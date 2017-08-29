Falmouth 10-year-old gets his wish, saves the day

With help from the Falmouth and Portland police departments, a very determined Sawyer Fish, 10, rescued Slugger, the Portland Sea Dogs mascot, from a bad guy named Mime during a special event Aug. 27 at Hadlock Field in Portland. Fish, of Falmouth, has a rare form of epilepsy, but with the support of the Maine chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he was able to become a superhero for a day. Fish came up with the persona of Sonic Spider Boy and, with assistance from a variety of area police and fire departments, he was able to act out a scenario where he saved Slugger. “(This was a) big wish, with a lot of moving parts that took months of preparation and team work,” Rebekah Roy, the marketing manager for Make-A-Wish Maine, said. “(But) at the end of the day, Sawyer said ‘This was the best day of my life.’ So it was a huge success.” The day began with Fish being sworn in as an officer by Falmouth Police Chief Edward Tolan; it ended with Fish throwing out the first pitch at Sunday’s Sea Dogs game against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

Falmouth’s Sawyer Fish, 10, center, with Slugger, the Portland Sea Dogs mascot, and Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck.