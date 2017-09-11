Fall sports season starts fast, furious and triumphant-Portland edition

The 2017 fall sports season has produced enough of a sample size to suggest that there’s a lot to look forward to in the weeks to come.

First, here’s what you might have missed in the early going:

Boys’ soccer

Portland’s boys’ soccer team got to the regional final a year ago, but dropped a painful one-goal decision at Gorham. So far this fall, everything has clicked for the Bulldogs, who started with shutout victories over visiting Massabesic (3-0), host Kennebunk (2-0, in a lightning-shortened contest) and visiting Windham (5-0) before getting a measure of revenge for last year with a 2-1 win at Gorham Saturday afternoon. In the opener, Quinn Clarke scored twice, while Tahn Tiparos also found the net. Against Kennebunk, Sam Nkurunziza and Gracien Mukwa tickled the twine before the game was called. Tiparos, Zekariya Shaib, Alex Millones, Manny Yugu and Pedro Fonseca had the goals against the Eagles. In the win at Gorham, Tiparos and Mukwa both tickled the twine and goalkeeper Rowan Daligan stopped 14 shots. Portland was at Falmouth in a playoff rematch Tuesday, hosts rival Cheverus Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and visits Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week to bring the curtain down on the first half of the regular season.

Deering started with a key 1-0 home win over Scarborough behind a goal from Bill Turahimbawe. The Rams then got a first half goal from Nick James at Gorham, but surrendered a pair in the second half to lose, 2-1. Deering then improved to 2-1 with a 3-0 home victory over Biddeford. Abdullah Kalayaf, Mohamed Abdurahman and Robert Ochan had the goals. The Rams went to Massabesic Tuesday, host Noble Thursday and visit Kennebunk Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus began the season with a 3-2 home victory over Kennebunk, then dropped a 1-0 decision at Falmouth in a game shortened by bad weather. In the win, Luc Dionne, Tanner LaFlamme and and James Shimansky all scored. Saturday night, the Stags rolled, 5-1, at Massabesic, to improve to 2-1, as Dionne had two goals and Jack Mullen, Michael Nason and Chris St. John all scored once. After hosting Bonny Eagle Tuesday, Cheverus is at Portland Thursday and welcomes Sanford Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete began with a 6-1 win at St. Dom’s. Askar Houssein and Harry Millspaugh both scored twice. Ilyas Abdi and Thorne Keiffer also found the net. The Flyers returned to action Tuesday when they hosted rival North Yarmouth Academy (see theforecaster.net for game story). Waynflete hosts Traip Academy Friday and is at Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

Cheverus’ girls’ soccer team dropped a painful 1-0 decision at Kennebunk as time expired in its opener, then bounced back to down visiting South Portland, 2-1, behind goals from Sam Belaire and Alex Hammond. The Stags go to Massabesic Wednesday, host Portland in a makeup game Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and welcome Falmouth for a first-ever meeting Friday.

Deering edged visiting Maine Girls’ Academy, 1-0, in its opener, as Candy Odhiambo had the goal, then lost, 4-1, to visiting Bonny Eagle. Mia Sargent had the Rams’ tally. Deering welcomes Windham Wednesday and plays host to defending regional champion Gorham Friday.

Maine Girls’ Academy followed its 1-0 loss at Deering in the opener with losses home against Biddeford (2-1, in overtime) and at Falmouth (9-0). Catherine Reid scored against the Tigers. The Lions host Westbrook Wednesday and play at Windham Saturday.

Portland started with a 5-1 win at Massabesic, as Annika More and Isabella More both had two goals and Gracie LaGrange also tickled the twine. The Bulldogs then let an early lead slip away in a 2-1 home loss to Marshwood. Annika More scored in the defeat. Portland welcomes Gorham Wednesday, goes to Cheverus Thursday, plays at Kennebunk Saturday and hosts Windham Tuesday.

Defending Class C South champion Waynflete started with a 2-1 home loss to St. Dom’s. Ava Farrar had the Flyers’ goal. Waynflete returned to action Monday when Old Orchard Beach paid a visit. After hosting Wells Tuesday, the Flyers play at Traip Academy Thursday and host Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team won its first two games heading into a critical home showdown Monday versus defending regional champion Massabesic (see theforecaster.net for game story). The Stags started with a 1-0 victory at Kennebunk, then blanked host Biddeford, 2-0. Caroline Ford had the lone goal at the Rams. In the win over the Tigers, Bella Booth and Haley Hinkle rattled the cage. After hosting Massabesic, Cheverus welcomes South Portland Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), visits Gorham Friday, then hosts Falmouth for the first time Tuesday of next week.

Deering was still seeking its first victory at press time. The Rams began the season with losses to visiting Biddeford (8-1), host Gorham (4-0), visiting Falmouth (3-0) and host Thornton Academy (6-0). Alli Donovan scored against the Tigers. Deering was home with Sanford Tuesday, visits Portland Friday and plays host to Westbrook Tuesday of next week.

Portland started with a 6-0 home loss to Thornton Academy and an 8-0 setback at Westbrook. After hosting Marshwood Monday, the Bulldogs go to Scarborough Wednesday, welcome Deering Friday and visit Noble Tuesday of next week.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Waynflete co-op team started with a 3-1 home loss to Wells. The “Flying Lions” went to NYA Tuesday, host Gray-New Gloucester Thursday, visit Cape Elizabeth Friday and play host to NYA Monday.

Volleyball

Deering’s volleyball program, in just its third year at the varsity level, has stolen the show in the early going. The Rams, a playoff team in 2016, started the season with a major statement, stunning perennial powerhouse Scarborough in five sets (14-25, 25-21, 25-20, 21-25, 22-20). Deering then outlasted visiting rival Portland in three sets (25-18, 26-24, 25-18) and Thursday, won in three sets at Thornton Academy (25-9, 25-4, 25-20). The Rams were back in action Tuesday when they hosted South Portland. They welcome Marshwood Thursday and play host to Windham Tuesday of next week.

Portland started with a three-set win over visiting Massabesic (25-10, 25-10, 25-12), then lost in three sets at Deering (18-25, 24-26, 18-25). After going to Kennebunk Monday and hosting Gorham Tuesday, the Bulldogs welcome NYA Thursday. They visit Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus started with a 3-1 home loss to visiting Windham (14-25, 25-23, 21-25, 17-25) and a three-set loss at Biddeford before getting in the win column with a straight set (25-10, 25-19, 25-9) home triumph over Massabesic. The Stags were at Marshwood Tuesday, host Scarborough Thursday and play at South Portland Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Deering’s highly-touted boys’ cross country team began the season placing first in a five-team meet at Bonny Eagle. The Rams had the top two individual finishers, as Alec Troxell had a time of 16 minutes, 38 seconds and Yahya Nure finished in 16:39.

Deering’s girls came in second behind Bonny Eagle. Sierra Aponte-Clark was the Rams’ top individual, placing fourth in 20:34.

Cheverus, Portland and Waynflete competed in the Southern Maine Classic Friday in Gorham.

The Stags girls came in seventh out of 22 scoring teams (Gorham was first) and were paced by Rosie Train, who had the 21st-best time, 20th for scoring purposes (20:48.45). The Bulldogs finished 21st and were led by Elizabeth Thomas (110th for scoring purposes, 24:04.85). The Flyers didn’t score as a team, but Abby Pipkin had the 14th-best individual time (20:19.88) and Leeza Kopaeva posted the 49th-best time (22:02.07).

In the boys’ meet, won by Greely, Portland was 13th and was led by Liam Niles (31st, 17:31.45). Cheverus placed 14th and was paced by freshman Donald Mahoney (17th, 17:03.85). Waynflete didn’t score as a team, but sent two individuals: Henry Spritz (36th, 17:44.74) and Liam Feeney (237th, 21:07.82).

This Friday, Cheverus hosts Kennebunk, Sanford and Windham, Deering joins Marshwood and Scarborough at Westbrook, Maine Girls’ Academy and Portland join Gorham and Thornton Academy at Massabesic and Waynflete joins NYA at Fryeburg Academy.

Golf

Cheverus’ golf team won its first three matches: 9.5-3.5 over Deering, 7-6 over Portland and 7-6 over Scarborough. The Stags finally met their match with a 9-4 loss to Falmouth Thursday. Cheverus met Portland Monday and South Portland Tuesday and plays host to Deering Wednesday.

Deering started 1-2, sandwiching losses to Cheverus (9.5-3.5) and Falmouth (7.5-5.5) around a 7-6 win over South Portland. The Rams went to Portland Monday, hosted Scarborough Tuesday and meet Cheverus Wednesday.

Portland also began the season 1-2, losing to Scarborough (13-0) and Cheverus (7-6) and beating South Portland (13-0). The Bulldogs faced Deering Monday, went to Falmouth Tuesday and play at Scarborough Thursday.

