Fall sports season starts fast, furious and triumphant-MidCoast edition

Brunswick’s volleyball team beams after the program’s first varsity win, a 3-2 victory over North Yarmouth Academy last week.

Mt. Ararat’s Max Spelke battles a Lewiston play for possession of the ball during the Eagles’ 3-2 loss last week.

The 2017 fall sports season has produced enough of a sample size to suggest that there’s a lot to look forward to in the weeks to come.

First, here’s what you might have missed in the early going:

Football

Brunswick’s defending Class B state champion football team is still seeking its first win. Last week, the Dragons dropped a hard-fought 35-28 decision to visiting Biddeford to fall to 0-2. Friday, Brunswick plays at 0-2 Cony.

Morse got in the win column and evened its record at 1-1 last weekend with a 48-7 victory at Gray-New Gloucester. The Shipbuilders travel to 0-2 Yarmouth Friday.

Mt. Ararat fell to 1-1 with a 37-0 loss at Falmouth. The Eagles travel to 1-1 Noble Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Mt. Ararat was the only boys’ soccer team with a victory at press time. The Eagles started with a 9-0 home win over Skowhegan, then lost at Edward Little (2-1) and Lewiston (3-2) to fall to 1-2. After hosting rival Brunswick Tuesday, Mt. Ararat welcomes Camden Hills Friday.

Brunswick entered Tuesday’s game at Mt. Ararat with an 0-3 record after losing to visiting Mt. Blue (4-3), host Edward Little (6-4) and visiting Lewiston (3-0). The Dragons hosted Bangor Thursday and go to Morse Tuesday of next week.

Morse started with a 3-0 loss at Medomak Valley, then tied visiting Lincoln Academy, 2-2. The Shipbuilders then lost at home to Erskine Academy (2-1) and at Maranacook (6-0) to fall to 0-3-1. Morse was home with Leavitt Tuesday, visits Oceanside Friday and welcomes Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

Brunswick’s girls’ soccer team won its first three games: 9-1 at Mt. Blue, 3-0 over visiting Edward Little and 2-0 at Lewiston. The Dragons were home with Mt. Ararat Tuesday and visited Bangor Thursday before playing host to Morse Tuesday of next week.

Morse started 2-0-1 with wins over host Medomak Valley (2-1) and visiting Lincoln Academy (3-2, in overtime) and a 2-2 tie at Erskine Academy. The Shipbuilders went to Leavitt Tuesday, host Oceanside Friday and play at Brunswick Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat started with a 4-1 victory at Skowhegan, then settled for a 3-3 home draw with Edward Little. The Eagles were at Brunswick Tuesday and visit Camden Hills Friday.

Field hockey

Brunswick’s field hockey team sandwiched wins over visiting Oxford Hills (1-0) and host Lewiston (2-0) around a 2-0 loss at Mt. Ararat to start the year. The Dragons went to Hampden Academy Tuesday, host Camden Hills Friday, play at Edward Little Saturday and visit Bangor Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat also started 2-1, downing visiting Lewiston (6-0) and Brunswick (2-0) and falling at home to Cony (3-1). The Eagles were at Bangor Tuesday and at Hampden Academy Thursday. They visit Skowhegan Saturday and play at Camden Hills Tuesday of next week.

Morse captured its first two games: 6-1 over visiting Lincoln Academy and 5-0 at Oceanside. The Shipbuilders were at Maranacook Tuesday and hosted Gardiner Thursday, welcome Erskine Academy Saturday and play at Leavitt Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

Brunswick’s second-year varsity volleyball team earned its first victory last Saturday. After starting with 3-0 losses at Yarmouth and at home to Cape Elizabeth, the Dragons outlasted visiting North Yarmouth Academy in five-sets (25-17, 17-25, 22-25, 25-11, 15-10) to improve to 1-2. Brunswick was home with Wells Tuesday and visited Wells Thursday. The Dragons go to Gardiner Saturday, then welcome York Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Brunswick hosted Morse, Mt. Ararat and Maine Central Institute in a meet Wednesday.