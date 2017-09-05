Fall sports season off to fast start-Northern edition

Freeport’s girls’ soccer team celebrates a goal during its 1-0 win over Cape Elizabeth Friday, the Falcons’ first-ever win over the Capers.

The football, soccer and field hockey games have begun and there have been mixed results in the season’s first days.

Football

Just one of four local football teams started with a victory.

Falmouth opened at Cony and fell behind early, 7-0, but drew even on a long scoring run from Riley Reed. After the Rams retook the lead, 13-7, the Yachtsmen went on top to stay when Mike Simonds caught a touchdown pass (the first of his career) from Jack Bryant. Bryant added a scoring run and after Falmouth had a goal line stand right before the break, it took a 21-13 lead to halftime. The Yachtsmen pulled away in the second half behind a pair of Bryant TD rushes and another running touchdown from Reed to win. 41-19.

Falmouth is home Friday to meet Mt. Ararat (1-0).

Greely started with a 26-0 loss at defending Class B South champion Kennebunk. The Rangers play their first home game Friday, but have to battle dangerous Marshwood (1-0)

Freeport, coming off a playoff season in Class C South, dropped its opener, 28-8, at Old Orchard Beach. The Falcons are on the road again Friday, at Lake Region (0-1).

Yarmouth was blanked at Cape Elizabeth, 48-0, in its first outing. The Clippers go to Oak Hill (1-0) Friday night.

Boys’ soccer

Yarmouth’s three-time defending Class B state champion boys’ soccer team got off to a hot start with a 5-0 home win over Gray-New Gloucester. Tahj Garvey, Jack Jones, Aidan Hickey, Luke Groothoff and Will Morton had the goals. The Clippers went to rival Greely for a playoff rematch (see theforecaster.net for game story). Yarmouth hosts Poland Saturday.

Greely lost, 3-2, to visiting York in its first game, despite a pair of goals from Hazael Tshituka. The Rangers hosted Yarmouth Tuesday, then welcome Freeport Saturday.

Freeport also fell in its opener, 1-0, at Cape Elizabeth. The Falcons were at Lake Region Tuesday before visiting Greely Saturday.

Falmouth, now playing a Southwestern Maine Activities Association schedule, began its season Tuesday at home versus Cheverus. The Yachtsmen play at Bonny Eagle Thursday and go to Noble Saturday.

North Yarmouth Academy opened Tuesday at Richmond. The Panthers welcome Sacopee Valley Thursday and play host to Wells Saturday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Freeport started with a historic win Friday afternoon. The Falcons hosted a Cape Elizabeth squad they had never defeated, but thanks to a second half goal from Catriona Gould and 14 clutch saves from freshman Carly Intraversato in her first varsity start, Freeport sprung a 1-0 upset.

“It’s amazing,” Gould said. “I feel really good about the win.”

“We played really well today,” Intraversato said. “This gives us confidence.”

“It’s a great way to start the season,” Falcons coach Elayna Girardin added. “It’s a statement for Freeport. It’s easier sometimes to come in as an underdog. We just played with our hearts and had fun. It wasn’t luck.”

Freeport goes to Greely Thursday and visits defending Class B champion Yarmouth Saturday.

Yarmouth was a 2-0 home winner over Gray-New Gloucester Friday thanks to goals from Sara D’Appolonia and Hannah Corey. After going to Greely in a regional final rematch Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), the Clippers play at Fryeburg Academy Thursday and host Freeport Saturday.

Greely blanked visiting York, 3-0, in its opener, thanks to goals from Skylar Cooney, Anna DeWolfe and Julia Martel. The Rangers hosted Yarmouth Tuesday, welcome Freeport Thursday and play host to Poland Saturday.

Falmouth began SMAA play with a hard-fought 2-1 loss at Scarborough. Cali Wiberg scored for the Yachtsmen. The Red Storm scored the winning goal on a penalty kick. Falmouth hosted Sanford Wednesday and welcomes Maine Girls’ Academy Saturday.

NYA returned to varsity play with a 1-0 home loss to Old Orchard Beach. The Panthers went to Buckfield Tuesday, visit Wells Thursday and host Rangeley Saturday.

Field hockey

Yarmouth’s field hockey team, a regional finalist in 2016, got off to a good start with a 2-1 home victory over highly touted Poland. Kirsten Thomas and Lydia Guay had the goals. The Clippers played at three-time defending state champion York in a regional final rematch Wednesday and host Fryeburg Academy Friday.

Greely hosted Freeport in an opening game last week and the teams settled for a 1-1 tie. After Alexa Koenig set up Natalie Anderson to give the Falcons the lead, Maddy Perfetti tied it for the Rangers. Two eight-minute “sudden victory” overtimes couldn’t determine a winner and Greely goalie Kylie Rogers made a pair of dazzling late saves to preserve the tie.

“I feel good walking out of this game,” Rogers said. “We left it all on the field.”

“It was an amazingly exciting game,” said Greely coach Becki Belmore.

“It was a great game,” said Freeport coach Marcia Wood. “It went a little better than I expected.”

The Rangers hosted Gray-New Gloucester Wednesday and visit Cape Elizabeth Friday.

The Falcons were at Fryeburg Academy Wednesday and play their home opener Friday against Lake Region. That contest will be played at Bowdoin College.

Falmouth opened SMAA play last Wednesday with a 4-1 loss at Westbrook. MaryKate Bayer had the Yachtsmen’s lone goal.

“We didn’t get the win, but it’s a learning experience,” said Falmouth coach Robin Haley.

The Yachtsmen then lost their home opener, 3-1, to Scarborough, despite a goal from Liberty Ladd. Falmouth goes to Deering Thursday and hosts Noble Saturday.

NYA opened with a 9-0 home loss to York. The Panthers went to Old Orchard Beach Wednesday and play at Sacopee Valley Friday.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net . Follow him on Twitter: @foresports .