Fall sports season off to a fast start-Southern edition

South Portland senior Bonge Lako reaches for the ball as Scarborough junior Anna Walker defends during the teams’ regular season opener last week. Lako had a goal, but the Red Storm prevailed, 3-1.

The football, soccer and field hockey games have begun and there have been mixed results in the season’s first days.

Football

Two of three local football teams began the season with victories.

Scarborough, one of the preseason Class A South favorites, rolled at Deering, 43-0. The Red Storm got touchdowns of 1- and 33-yards from Owen Garrard in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead, then blew it open in the second period, as Garrard scored twice from a yard out, Zoltan Panyi threw 18 yards for a score to Jeremy Sendrowski and Panyi and Reece Lagerquist hooked up for a 33-yard score to make it 43-0 at halftime.

Scarborough plays its home opener Friday versus 0-1 Sanford (see theforecaster.net for game story).

Cape Elizabeth began its quest for a Class C championship with a 48-0 home win over Yarmouth. In the first quarter, Jack Glanville and Ryan Weare had touchdown runs. In the second period, quarterback Andrew Hartel sandwiched TD passes to Jacob Brydson and Glanville around a Glanville scoring run for a 35-0 advantage. With the mercy rule running clock taking effect in the second half, the Capers added a third period touchdown on a run by Jacob Budischewsky and another in final stanza on a short TD run by Zach Stewart. Cape Elizabeth has a key road test against Gardiner (1-0) Friday.

South Portland wasn’t as fortunate, losing, 34-21, at Lewiston. The Blue Devils took a 6-0 and after the Red Riots failed on a great chance to answer, the forced a safety to make it 6-2 after one period. Lewiston’s lead was 20-2 at halftime. South Portland tried to rally behind a TD run and a pass from quarterback Jake Poole, but fell short.

“Like I told the kids, when we got out of our way and just lined up and took a breath and ran our offense, we were very, very successful,” South Portland coach Steve Stinson said. “They did a nice job fighting back — it was 34-9 at one point — coming all the way back to 34-21, it was good to see us with some positive things to build on.”

The Red Riots host 0-1 Massabesic in their home opener Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Cape Elizabeth’s boys’ soccer team edged visiting Freeport, 1-0, in its opener behind a goal from Phil Tarling. The Capers went to Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday and host York Saturday.

Scarborough started with a 1-0 loss at Deering. The Red Storm hoped to get in the win column Thursday when Thornton Academy paid a visit. Scarborough hosts Westbrook Saturday.

South Portland opened its season Tuesday at Thornton Academy. The Red Riots were home versus defending regional champion Gorham Thursday and Saturday welcome Marshwood.

Greater Portland Christian School begins its schedule Monday at Vinalhaven.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Scarborough eked out a 2-1 home win over Falmouth in its opener. The Red Storm erased an early deficit on a goal from Sarah Callahan and won it on Ellie Patten’s late penalty kick. Scarborough was home with Westbrook Wednesday and visits Thornton Academy Friday.

South Portland dropped a 2-0 decision at Windham in its opener Saturday. The Red Riots looked to get in the win column Wednesday when Massabesic paid a visit. South Portland visits Cheverus Friday.

Cape Elizabeth started at Freeport last Friday and lost, 1-0, its first ever defeat at the hands of the Falcons.

“We were probably one pass off,” lamented Cape Elizabeth coach Craig Fannan. “Credit to Freeport. They had a good game plan. Disciplined in the back, dangerous on the break. It’s a good win for them.”

The Capers hosted Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday and visit Fryeburg Academy Saturday.

GPCS started at Pine Tree Academy Tuesday. The Lions visit Vinalhaven Monday.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team got off a strong start with a 3-1 home win over South Portland and a 3-1 victory at Falmouth. Against the Red Riots, Rachel Paradis, Lucy Malia and Caitlin Tyrrell had the goals.

“It’s a first game and a level of intensity a lot of these girls aren’t accustomed to, but it was a good start and we’ll connect more,” said longtime Scarborough coach Kerry Mariello. “We’ll have battles every single game. Once we get it all together, we should do OK.”

In the win over the Yachtsmen, Malia, Paradis and Caroline Timpson rattled the cage. The Red Storm hosted Thornton Academy Wednesday and goes to Sanford Saturday.

South Portland got a goal from Bonge Lako in its loss at Scarborough, but couldn’t rally.

“We know we can hang with the top teams,” Red Riots coach Leslie Dyer said. “We have to clean up a few things. The girls want it this year. Hopefully, we can keep going forward.”

South Portland bounced back Friday with a 3-1 home win over Noble, thanks to two goals from Lydia Grant and another from Lako. The Red Riots went to Bonny Eagle Thursday and host Windham Saturday.

Cape Elizabeth welcomed new coach Jennifer Adams with a 3-0 victory at Gray–New Gloucester. Emi Logue scored twice and Isabel Berman also had a goal. The Capers return to action Friday when Greely pays a visit.

Sun Journal staff writer Lee Horton contributed to this story.

