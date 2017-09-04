Fall sports season off to a fast start-Portland edition

The football, soccer and field hockey games have begun and there have been mixed results in the season’s first days.

Football

It wasn’t an auspicious beginning for local football teams last weekend.

Defending Class A North champion Portland hosted Oxford Hills in its opener and dropped a 20-14 decision. The Vikings chewed up eight minutes to drive for a touchdown to open the game. The Bulldogs answered late in the first half, as two plays after Vinnie Pasquali intercepted a pass, Pasquali caught a 49-yard touchdown pass from Ronaldo Wakati to forge a 7-7 tie at halftime. Oxford Hills went back on top, 20-7, after a pair of third quarter touchdowns and while Portland got a 2-yard TD run from Zach Elowitch in the fourth period, it couldn’t score again and fell to 0-1.

“We played hard,” Bulldogs coach Jim Hartman said. “Portland kids don’t quit. We had 1,000 percent effort here tonight. I’m proud of these kids. We’re replacing some serious studs. These kids have to learn how to be the big boys.”

The Bulldogs visit 1-0 Edward Little Friday night.

Cheverus dropped its opener, 24-0, at Windham, falling behind, 21-0, at halftime due in part to three fumbles. Max Coffin ran for 103 yards, but the Stags couldn’t find the end zone as they suffered a season-opening loss for the first time since 2008 and fell to the Eagles for the seventh straight time.

“We’ll have to learn quickly how to come out and play clean football,” said Cheverus coach Mike Vance. “Tonight wasn’t very clean. We really hurt ourselves.”

The Stags play host to 0-1 Bangor Saturday afternoon.

Deering was also blanked in its opener, 43-0, by visiting Scarborough. The Rams fell behind, 14-0, after one quarter and 43-0 by halftime.

Deering has another tough task when it goes to perennial powerhouse Thornton Academy (1-0) Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Deering’s highly touted boys’ soccer team opened with an impressive 1-0 home win over Scarborough on a goal from Bill Turahimbawe. The Rams went to defending regional champion Gorham Tuesday and host Biddeford Friday.

Cheverus started with a 3-2 home win over Kennebunk. Luc Dionne, Tanner LaFlamme and and James Shimansky all scored. The Stags went to Falmouth for the first time Tuesday and play at Massabesic Saturday.

Portland opened by blanking visiting Massabesic, 3-0, behind two goals from Quinn Clarke and another from Tahn Tiparos. After playing at Kennebunk Tuesday, the Bulldogs host Windham Thursday and go to Gorham for a playoff rematch Saturday.

Waynflete rolled, 6-1, at St. Dom’s in its first game. Askar Houssein and Harry Millspaugh both scored twice. Ilyas Abdi and Thorne Keiffer also tickled the twine. The Flyers are idle until Tuesday of next week when they host rival North Yarmouth Academy.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Deering opened with a 1-0 victory over Maine Girls’ Academy. Candy Odhiambo scored the goal from Sahar Habibzai. The Rams are home against Noble Wednesday and host Bonny Eagle Friday.

The Lions host Biddeford Wednesday and visit Falmouth Saturday.

Portland started with a 5-1 victory at Massabesic. After going to Cheverus Wednesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), the Bulldogs play their home opener Friday versus Marshwood.

Cheverus dropped its opener, 1-0, at Kennebunk, on a goal as time expired. After hosting Portland Wednesday, the Stags host South Portland Friday.

Waynflete welcomed back Jon Shardlow as coach with a 2-1 home loss to St. Dom’s. Ava Farrar had the Flyers’ goal. Waynflete is idle until Monday of next week when it hosts Old Orchard Beach. Wells pays a visit the following day.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ highly touted field hockey team opened with a hard-fought 1-0 victory at Kennebunk. Caroline Ford had the goal, from Hannah Abbott. The Stags host Massabesic in their home opener Thursday and play at Biddeford Saturday.

Deering started its season with an 8-1 home loss to Biddeford (Alli Donovan had the Rams’ goal) and a 4-0 setback at Gorham. Deering hosts Falmouth Thursday and plays at Thornton Academy Saturday.

Portland opened with a 6-0 home loss to Thornton Academy. The Bulldogs are at Westbrook Thursday and host Marshwood Saturday.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Waynflete co-op field hockey team started with a 3-1 home loss to Wells. The Flying Lions are back in action Tuesday at NYA.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

Sidebar Elements

Cheverus senior Zeb Leavitt wraps up Windham junior Stuart Salom during the teams’ regular season opener Friday night. The Eagles beat the Stags for the seventh straight time, 24-0.