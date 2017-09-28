Fall sports season hits midway point

Considering it’s felt like summer the past several days, the fact that the fall sports season is halfway over might be hard to believe.

We are closer to the start of the playoffs than the beginning of the season, however, and there is a lot of excitement in store.

Last week produced its share of drama and here’s a look back, with a glimpse at what’s to come as well:

Football

Morse’s football team won its third straight game and improved to 3-1 with a 22-12 home victory over Mt. Ararat last Friday. The Shipbuilders (fifth in the Class C South Heal Points standings) go to 0-4 Belfast Friday.

Mt. Ararat fell to 2-2 and sixth in Class B South with its loss to Morse. The Eagles are home with 2-2 Biddeford Friday.

Defending Class B champion Brunswick fell to 0-4 with a 48-29 home loss to Skowhegan. The Dragons (seventh in Class B South) went to 4-0 Kennebunk Thursday for a state final rematch.

Boys’ soccer

Mt. Ararat’s boys’ soccer team was 3-2-1 and eighth in Class A North at press time after a 5-1 win at Oxford Hills last Friday. The Eagles were at Hampden Academy Tuesday and hosted Cony Thursday. Mt. Ararat goes to Bangor Saturday and hosts Morse Tuesday of next week.

Brunswick snapped a five-game losing skid to start the year with wins last week at Morse (5-0) and at home over Hampden Academy (4-2). The Dragons (10th in Class A North) were home with Oxford Hills Tuesday, visit Skowhegan Saturday and welcome Lincoln Academy Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Morse was 1-6-1 and 11th after a 5-0 home loss to Brunswick and a 2-0 home setback to Medomak Valley. The Shipbuilders went to Lincoln Academy Tuesday, visit Leavitt Friday and play at Mt. Ararat Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick remained undefeated at press time, improving 7-0 and first in Class A North with shutouts wins last week over visiting Morse (1-0) and host Hampden Academy (2-0). The Dragons were home with Oxford Hills Tuesday, host Skowhegan Saturday and visit Lincoln Academy Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat fell to 1-3-1 and ninth in Class A North after Friday’s 4-1 home loss to Oxford Hills. The Eagles hosted Hampden Academy Tuesday and went to Cony Thursday. They welcome Bangor Saturday and visit Morse Wednesday of next week.

Morse was 4-2-1 and third in Class B South after a 1-0 loss at Brunswick and a 2-0 home win over Medomak Valley. The Shipbuilders went to Lincoln Academy Tuesday, host Leavitt Friday and welcome Mt. Ararat Wednesday of next week.

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team was 5-3 and fifth in Class A North after wins last week at Camden Hills (1-0) and Brunswick (2-1). The Eagles were home with Bangor Tuesday, welcome Hampden Academy Friday and host Edward Little Tuesday of next week.

Brunswick was 3-6 and ninth at press time after losses at Bangor (4-3) and at home against Mt. Ararat (2-1) and a 4-1 home victory over Hampden Academy. The Dragons were at Camden Hills Thursday, host Lewiston Monday and Lincoln Academy Wednesday of next week.

Morse was 5-2 and 10th in Class B North at press time after a 6-2 loss at Leavitt and an 8-1 win at Lincoln Academy. The Shipbuilders were at Lawrence Tuesday and hosted Belfast Thursday before hosting Maranacook Tuesday of next week.

Volleyball

Brunswick’s second-year varsity volleyball team was 4-4 and seventh in Class A after a 3-1 home win over York and a 3-0 loss at Kennebunk. The Dragons were home with Lake Region Tuesday and defending Class A champion Greely Thursday, then visit Wells Tuesday of next week.

Cross Country

Brunswick, Morse and Mt. Ararat joined Nokomis and Skowhegan in a cross country meet at Lawrence last week.

The Eagles boys, led by individual champion Lisandro Berry-Gaviria, came in first, while the Dragons placed second and the Shipbuilders came in third.

In the girls’ meet, Katherine Leckbee was first individual and helped Mt. Ararat to a first-place finish. Brunswick was second and Morse didn’t score as a team.

Mt. Ararat hosts Brunswick and Morse Friday.

Golf

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference state golf qualifier was held Tuesday.

The team state match is Saturday, Oct. 7 at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.