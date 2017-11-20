Fall sports fun was fantastic-Northern edition

Yarmouth’s boys’ and girls’ soccer teams stole the headlines this fall, each going 18-0 and repeating as Class B state champions, celebrating en masse on the evening of Nov. 4.

The fall sports season was one of triumph and making memories and Forecaster Country teams made noise across the board.

Football saw Falmouth, Greely and Yarmouth all make the playoffs. While the Clippers were ousted in the quarterfinals and the Rangers in the semifinals, the Yachtsmen got all the way to the Class B South Final before losing a thriller (see below).

Dominance on the soccer pitch was again a theme, especially in one town. While both Falmouth, both Freeport, both Greely and the North Yarmouth Academy boys’ teams all qualified for the postseason, Yarmouth’s boys and girls were simply perfect in bringing home more hardware (see below).

All five field hockey teams made the playoffs, but Falmouth, Freeport, Greely and NYA lost in the quarterfinals and Yarmouth was sent packing in the semifinal round.

Volleyball success was plentiful, but postseason heartbreak was also a theme, as Falmouth, Greely, NYA and Yarmouth all had title dreams dashed (see below).

Cross country brought the most success to the region, as teams and individuals finished in the top spot (see below).

Falmouth’s golf team came in fourth at the Class A state match, Yarmouth was seventh in Class B and NYA sixth in Class C, but the biggest story was Freeport, which qualified for states for the first time in program history (see below).

Before we move indoors to winter sports, here’s one last look at the biggest achievers and top stories of the autumn:

Northern edition state champions

Falmouth Yachtsmen boys’ cross country, Class A

Yarmouth Clippers girls’ cross country, Class B

Yarmouth Clippers boys’ soccer, Class B

Yarmouth Clippers girls’ soccer, Class B

Northern edition individual state champions

Sofia Matson, Falmouth, Class A girls’ cross country

Lily Horne, Freeport, Class B girls’ cross country

Olivia Reynolds, Maine Coast Waldorf, Class C girls’ cross country

Luke Laverdiere, Yarmouth, Class B boys’ cross country

Michael’s top five stories

5) Freeport golf makes history

Prior to 2017, Freeport’s golf team had never qualified for the state match. This fall, the Falcons not only qualified, but capped the best season (7-3) in program history by placing sixth at Natanis. Ethan Sclar led the way with a solid round of 80. Freeport also had golfers compete at the individual state match. Michael Lawson’s first season as coach was one to remember.

4) Falmouth football comes oh-so-close

Falmouth’s football team has been a top contender in recent seasons, but this fall, the Yachtsmen fell three points and about 10 yards short of a first-ever trip to the state final. After a solid 6-2 regular season, marred only by losses at powerhouses Kennebunk and Marshwood, Falmouth avenged its loss to the Rams in the semifinals, then went to the Hawks for an instant classic regional final. The Yachtsmen fell behind three different times and three times bounced back. After Marshwood kicked a late field goal, Falmouth got the ball one final time and standout senior quarterback Jack Bryant led the Yachtsmen down to the Hawks’ 10 with plenty of time to tie or win the contest, but a sack led to a fumble and Falmouth’s dream was denied.

3) Volleyball close calls

All four local volleyball teams made the playoffs and all suffered difficult endings to their season. North Yarmouth Academy posted another solid campaign and returned to the Class C playoffs, but the Panthers fell at home to Narraguagus in four close sets in the quarterfinals. In Class B, Greely, the defending Class A state champion, got to the semifinals, but was ousted by Cape Elizabeth in three hard-fought sets. Yarmouth had hopes of getting to the state match after it beat Falmouth in the first two sets of the teams’ semifinal match, but the Yachtsmen roared back to win it in five, ending the Clippers’ season and advancing to the Class B state final. There, the Yachtsmen hung tough with Cape Elizabeth throughout, but fell just short, losing in three games, to finish runners-up.

2) Cross country titles galore

The cross country state meet was once again a chance for Forecaster Country to show off its dominance. Falmouth’s boys repeated as Class A champion and Yarmouth’s girls won Class B for the second time in three years. If that wasn’t enough, Falmouth’s girls produced the individual Class A champion in Sofie Matson, while Yarmouth’s Luke Laverdiere dominated the Class B boys’ field, Freeport’s Lily Horne won the Class B girls’ crown and Maine Coast Waldorf’s Olivia Reynolds took top individual honors in the Class C girls’ meet.

1) Yarmouth soccer brings perfection, more gold back to Titletown

Just when you thought Yarmouth’s soccer program couldn’t raise the bar any higher, along came the 2017 Clippers boys and girls. The Yarmouth boys were a veritable all-star squad, rolling over the opposition most nights and when tested, coming up with clutch goals from myriad sources en route to a fourth consecutive Class B championship, secured when Jack Jones scored late to beat Winslow, 2-1. The girls, coming off their first title in 13 seasons, were a juggernaut, riding the nonpareil skills of senior Sara D’Appolonia to a repeat crown. While the Clippers got some scares in the regional tournament, they were unstoppable in the state final, setting new records for goals scored and margin of victory in a 9-0 domination of Presque Isle, as both Ehryn Groothoff and Hannah Merrill produced hat tricks. Not only did Yarmouth’s boys and girls go back-to-back together, they also did so with 18-0 records. That’s never happened before and might not happen again, unless of course the 2018 Clippers can follow suit.

Quarterback Jack Bryant and his Falmouth football teammates enjoyed a stirring run all the way to an epic Class B South Final earlier this month.

Natalie Anderson and her Freeport field hockey teammates enjoyed their best season in years.

Morgan Selby and Greely’s volleyball team got to the state semifinals this fall, another terrific season for the sport.