Fair Rent referendum easily defeated in Portland

PORTLAND — Question 1, which asked Portland voters to approve caps on rent increases at certain city apartments, was defeated Tuesday. The referendum received 7,595 yes votes and 13,466 votes opposing it.

The citizens intiative question would have limited rent increases to the rate of inflation while also accounting for increases in local property tax rates and a portion of costs related to improvements and renovations.

If passed, the ordinance would have been in effect until Jan. 1, 2025, unless extended by City Council approval.