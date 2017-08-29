FAA grant to help Portland Jetport go solar

PORTLAND — The Portland International Jetport has received a grant to help it get more energized, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

A $1.3 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will help fund the installation of solar panels on the roof of the Jetport parking garage, according to the release.

“By increasing the Portland Jetport’s energy efficiency, this investment will help improve the airport’s sustainability as it continues to serve passengers and fuel economic growth,” Collins said.