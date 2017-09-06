f-n-yar-nyar-cheb-pox-012617

YARMOUTH

Arrests

1/16 at 9:39 a.m. Fiorella Tommasini, 31, of Jameco Mill Road, Scarborough, was arrested on US Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating under the influence.

1/16 at 9:31 p.m. Matthew Leighton, 42, of Merrill Road, Freeport, was arrested on US Route 1 by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating under the influence.

Summonses

1/16 at 8:48 a.m. Tristan Graf, 35, of David Street, South Portland, was issued a summons by Officer Shawn Miles on a charge of operating with a suspended license.

1/22 at 12:39 a.m. Michiah Allen Reynolds, 41, of Nickerson Boulevard, Hampton, Virginia, was issued a summons by Officer Michael Pierce on a charge of operating without a license.

Fire calls

1/16 at 7:45 p.m. Gasoline Spill on Carriage Hill Road, Yarmouth.

1/17 at 8:10 a.m. Alarm call on Main Street, Yarmouth.

1/17 at 5:43 p.m. Chimney Fire on Summer Street, Yarmouth.

1/17 at 6:31 p.m. Alarm call on Steeple Chase Road, Yarmouth.

1/20 at 10:02 a.m. Water Problem on Spar Circle, Yarmouth.

EMS

Yarmouth emergency medical services responded to 22 calls from Jan. 16-22.

North Yarmouth and Chebeague Island

No arrests or summonses were reported in North Yarmouth or Chebeague Island from Jan. 16-22.