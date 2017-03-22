Expect Route 1 delays in Scarborough, South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — Motorists may experience delays along U.S. Route 1 in South Portland and Scarborough through the end of October.

Crews began a $3.4 million construction project on Monday that involves drainage and other work from just north of Route 701 (the Scarborough Connector) to just south of Memory Lane in South Portland.

The project includes water and gas main installation, and installation of new drainage pipe, manholes and catch basins, according to a Maine Department of Transportation press release. Other work includes sidewalk improvements, and road milling and paving.

R.J. Grondin & Sons of Gorham is doing the work, which will take place mostly during the day.