Expansion on the horizon for OceanView assisted living facility

FALMOUTH — Responding to both market demand and residents’ desires, the OceanView retirement community is planning a significant, $4-$5-million upgrade and addition to Falmouth House, its assisted living facility.

During its May 2 meeting the Planning Board granted preliminary approval to the project, according to Ethan Croce, the town planner.

At that time the board also asked OceanView to evaluate whether additional lighting would be needed along the proposed new sidewalk connecting the building with the existing sidewalk on Blueberry Lane, Croce said.

In addition to local approval, the project also requires a permit from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, along with a review of the proposed erosion and sedimentation control plan, which would be conducted by the Cumberland County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Chris Wasileski, the development project manager at OceanView, said prior to last week’s Planning Board meeting that the construction schedule would depend on financing, but he hopes to break ground no later than spring 2018.

Because the building will be occupied during construction, Wasileski said the project, which also includes renovations to the common areas and the installation of more efficient heating and lighting elements, would likely take about a year to complete.

He said Falmouth House is about 25 years old and, before this project, no substantial upgrades or changes have been made to the building.

Falmouth House has 37 units; Wasileski said when the project is completed there would be 48. The goal is to offer enlarged one-bedroom units, as well as newly created two-bedroom units.

He said the larger one-bedroom and two-bedroom options were added in response to market demand. The new units would continue to include a full bath and kitchenette, with a microwave and mini-refrigerator.

Wasileski said the new units would be added on to each wing of Falmouth House and, like the current structure, the addition would be two stories high.

Wasileski said the project will be completed in phases to limit disruptions, but some residents might need to be temporarily relocated when the new units were added.

Along with updating the common areas, including the activities room, which will be renovated to add a way to screen movies, the enrichment program offered to residents at Falmouth House will also be expanded, according to Wasileski.

He said Falmouth House is designed to allow people to continue to live somewhat independently, but also to receive help with bathing, monitoring health issues and assisting with mobility issues. At Falmouth House residents also eat prepared meals in the dining room.

On its website, OceanView says Falmouth House is a place “where each individual is actively involved in their own personalized care plan, delivered by certified staff and supervised by licensed professional nurses 24 hours a day.”

Along with the private apartments, the house also offers a number of sitting areas, activity rooms and gardens. “Our goal is to help our residents live life to the fullest, with daily assistance at their fingertips,” the website states.

In terms of the enrichment program, the website says that Falmouth House “offers a wide variety of options … designed to increase each resident’s intellectual, physical, spiritual and social well-being.”

