Exit 1 on Interstate 295 in South Portland to close temporarily

SOUTH PORTLAND — Exit 1 on Interstate 295 northbound will be closed most of June as construction continues of the Maine Turnpike Exit 44 open-road toll plaza.

The Maine Turnpike Authority said the closure will start the morning of June 5, weather permitting. The ramp, which connects I-295 to the Route 1 spur, is scheduled to reopen June 30.

The project includes replacement of the existing Exit 44 plaza in Scarborough with two highway-speed toll lanes in each direction, new cash lanes, and reconfiguration of the Exit 1 northbound ramp. It also includes a tunnel for employee access to the toll plaza.