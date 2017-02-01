Enforcement action set for Sagadahoc County

BATH — The Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office will beef up patrols next week to crack down on impaired driving.

The Regional Impaired Driving Enforcement safety detail, funded through a Maine Bureau of Highway Safety grant, will run evenings from Sunday, Feb. 5, through Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Last year’s enforcement netted nine arrests for operating under the influence and 17 for operating after suspension, as well as 30 drug charges and 34 miscellaneous charges such as violation of conditions of release, outstanding warrants and other misdemeanors, the office reported.