End-of-life issues to be discussed in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH — Aging in Place will host a community viewing and discussion of “Being Mortal” Monday, Oct. 30 at Merrill Memorial Library.

The film based on a book by Atul Gawande examines how medicine can not only improve life, but also the process of its ending.

A follow-up discussion on end-of-life issues – especially when medical options are limited – will be led by Carol Schoneberg from Hospice of Southern Maine.

Board member Leigh Kirchner said AIP hopes this will be the first of a series of events focusing on end-of-life issues.

“Our goal is to give people permission to talk about this difficult issue,” Kirchner said. “Participants will be invited to make suggestions about future topics (on Monday night).”

The program is supported by Yarmouth’s Aging in Place program, Yarmouth Cares about Neighbors, and AARP Maine.