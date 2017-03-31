Electoral College discussion planned at USM in Portland

PORTLAND — Professor emeritus Orlando Delogu of the University of Maine School of Law, who is also a columnist for The Forecaster, will lead a workshop on the Electoral College on Saturday, April 8, at the Osher Lifelong Learn Center on the campus of the University of Southern Maine.

The session, with time for questions and answers, begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Wishcamper Center, 34 Bedford St. The cost is $15 for Osher members, $40 for nonmembers. Free parking is available in the adjacent parking garage.