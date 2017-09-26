Eimskip to almost double Portland shipments

PORTLAND — Container ships will be a weekly presence at the International Marine Terminal after Icelandic shipper Eimskip announced it will increase its calls to the city.

The increase in traffic from 36 to 52 ships annually at the Commercial Street terminal was announced Monday by Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot.

“This is the first time in the company’s 100-year history that they have offered weekly service to the United States,” Talbot said in a press release.

Eimskip began providing freight container service at the terminal in 2013. The company expects to begin its weekly calls on Dec. 1, Talbot said.

The MDOT, Maine Port Authority and private investments have spent $45 million to upgrade the terminal. The terminal is now connected to rail lines, and the state plans to expand the pier and add a second crane to handle freight.