Earth Day cleanup set in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Land Trust is organizing Earth Day cleanup for April 22, and is seeking volunteers to help collect debris.

The event is from 8:30-11:30 a.m. starting at Mill Creek Park, where volunteers can sign in and pick up bags and gloves.

Some of the spots for cleanup could include Bug Light Park, Willard Beach, Mill Cove, Pleasantdale Cove, and the Greenbelt Walkway. Rain date is April 29.

To pre-register, email SoPoLandTrust@gmail.com or call Richard Rottkov at 799-5686.