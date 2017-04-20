Earth Day clean-up Saturday in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — The South Portland Land Trust is conducting the annual citywide Earth Day cleanup on Saturday, April 22.

The group is encouraging residents, business and organizations to help scour parks, beaches, shoreline and trails throughout the city starting at 8:30-11:30 a.m. Volunteers can sign-in, and receive bags and gloves, at Mill Creek Park.

For more information, please contact the SPLT at SoPoLandTrust@gmail.com or call Richard Rottkov at 799-5686.

The rain date is Saturday, April 29.