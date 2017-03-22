Early adopter states may guide Freeport marijuana policy

FREEPORT — The town may look westward as it decides how best to regulate recreational marijuana use.

Studying how the early adopters of legalized recreational pot — the states of Colorado, Washington and Oregon — set policies for economic benefit may guide the policy the Town Council sets.

Town councilors held a workshop meeting with several different nonprofit groups Tuesday night, including the Freeport Economic Development Council.

FEDC Director Keith McBride said he would do whatever he could to inform the council on best practices set by the early adoptive western states.

Freeport’s policy affects other businesses in town, including the tourist-central downtown village, which makes it important for the town to get this issue right.

“Please, I’m here to help in any way that I can,” McBride said.

A six-month moratorium on legal pot sales and use at social clubs remains in effect. The moratorium began in December.

Maine voters last November legalized recreational marijuana sales, and Freeport voters supported legalization. The state is deciding how to implement the law.

Town councilors will give input and direction to the Planning Board to help board members write the policy.

At its Feb. 28 meeting, councilors discussed making an area outside of the village legal pot-friendly. This may be along Route 1.

In other town council business, the 2018-22 Capital Improvement Plan continues to be reviewed, with some items still being shifted among the five-year time frame.

