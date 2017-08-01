Eagle, Perry to offer weekend tours in Portland

PORTLAND — The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle will arrive in Portland Harbor Friday morning on Coast Guard Day, the anniversary of the formation of the service in 1790.

The Eagle, called “America’s Tall Ship,” will be joined by the 200-foot sail training tall ship Oliver Hazard Perry for free tours Saturday and Sunday.

The Eagle is a 295-foot tall ship used as a training vessel for cadets from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and is the only active commissioned sailing vessel in U.S. military service.

The Eagle and Perry are part of Tall Ships Weekend, organized by Tall Ships Portland, a local nonprofit committed to sailing education for Maine teens.

The Eagle will tie up at 10 a.m. Friday and the Perry will arrive early Saturday morning, according to an announcement from U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine. Both vessels will be open for free tours between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Portland Ocean Terminal, next to Casco Bay Lines.