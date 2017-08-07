The 295-foot U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle sailed into Portland Harbor on Friday morning, Aug. 4, under scattered clouds. The ship docked in Portland and opened for tours Saturday and Sunday. “We are thrilled with the chance to host the crew and cadets of ‘America’s Tall ship,'” said Capt. Michael Baroody, commander of Coast Guard Sector Northern New England. “Portland has a strong maritime heritage.” Commanded by Capt. Matthew Meilstrup, the officers and permanent crew of Eagle train using basics of wind power and traditional navigation. Cadets sail on Eagle for one to eight weeks, along with their instructors. Eagle recently toured Canada to celebrate the country’s 150th anniversary, and sailed for New York City on Monday. (Roger S. Duncan / For The Forecaster)

Eagle Arrives in Portland from Sun Media on Vimeo. (Roger S. Duncan / For The Forecaster)