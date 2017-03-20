Dusan challenger makes early declaration

PORTLAND — Kellogg Street resident Joey Brunelle announced March 15 at City Hall that he is running for the City Council. He will seek the at-large seat now held by Councilor Jill Duson.

Brunelle, 31, a web designer and developer, said he is running to provide “creative progressive solutions to benefit all Portlanders.”

He pledged not to take campaign contributions from developers or anyone who does not live Maine, and said he will develop a campaign handbook of his positions in the next couple of months.

Nomination papers for the race will not be available until July 3. At-large candidates must gather at least 300 and no more than 500 signatures of registered voters to be placed on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Duson has said she will seek re-election to serve her sixth term in office.