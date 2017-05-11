Durham man remains in jail on animal cruelty charges

AUBURN — A Durham man remains in the Androscoggin County Jail, held without bail, after police charged him with alleged animal abuse. The allegations against 55-year-old Thomas Wentworth include that he allegedly had sex with a dog before killing it. The allegations also involve the dog’s death as a warning to Wentworth’s girlfriend that he would harm her, according to published reports. Wentworth was arrested Feb. 16 and indicted May 3 on the charges.

A mid-July court date awaits Wentworth, an Androscoggin County Superior Court clerk confirmed Tuesday. Wentworth on July 21 is scheduled for a dispositional conference. Wentworth is being represented by Auburn attorney Justin W. Leary. The purpose of the dispositional conference is to discuss with an Androscoggin County court prosecutor the case’s next step.

