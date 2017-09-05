Durham man dies in crash on I-295 in Freeport

FREEPORT — Dana Thibeault, 52, of Durham, died Aug. 31 when his tractor trailer cab hit a van that had swerved to avoid a deer on Interstate 295.

According to Maine State Police, both vehicles were traveling southbound near Exit 20 around 11:50 p.m. when the van swerved into Thibeault’s path.

Both vehicles overturned, ant Thibeault died at the scene.

The driver of the van, Mark Fleming, and his wife, Marie, both 52, of Cape Elizabeth, were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed for several hours and reopened just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

