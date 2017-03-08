Durham continues work on Comp Plan

DURHAM — Community outreach continues along with the shaping of a vision statement or purpose regarding the town’s economic and residential development.

Members of the Durham Comprehensive Plan Committee will meet later this year with a consultant from the Greater Portland Council of Governments for guidance. This follows a Jan. 31 Visioning Plan meeting the committee held to hear what residents want to see and what inspires them to call Durham home.

Kevin Nadeau, chairman of the committee, said about 50 residents gathered that night, a number he was very pleased with. The Comprehensive Plan also is known as the “2027 Vision for the Town of Durham.”

Selectmen have approved $7,700 for the CPC, under the Planning Board’s umbrella, to continue with its mission. The committee spent $850 from that amount for the services of facilitator Craig Freshley. He presided over the Jan. 31 meeting.