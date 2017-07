CHEBEAGUE ISLAND — Mark Dryer was elected to a one-year term on the Board of Selectmen on Tuesday, July 25.

Dryer received 89 votes in a special election. His opponent, Christopher Loder, received 63. There were two write-in votes.

Dryer will complete the final year of former Selectman Peter Pellerin’s three-year term on the board. Pellerin resigned June 14 for personal reasons.