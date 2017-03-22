Drug agents arrest New York man for selling heroin, cocaine in Bath

BATH — Maine Drug Enforcement agents on Monday arrested a New York man and charged him with selling heroin and crack cocaine.

Dashawn Gill, 31, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs.

The arrest came after an investigation – conducted by MDEA’s Mid-Coast District Task Force, and officers from the Bath and Brunswick police departments and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office – into heroin and crack distribution in Bath and Brunswick, which included undercover agents buying the drugs from Gill.

Agents found 21 doses of crack cocaine in Gill’s pocket, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, and about $1000 in suspected drug proceeds during a search of an apartment at 530 High St.,according to a Wednesday press release.

Gill was taken to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, with bail set at $25,000 cash.