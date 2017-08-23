Driver indicted in South Portland pedestrian death

SOUTH PORTLAND — Kristen Hodak, the driver who allegedly struck and killed Joseph LePage with her car just after midnight July 2, was indicted on several felony charges, including manslaughter.

A Cumberland County grand jury also indicted Hodak, who is from Arundel, on charges of aggravated criminal OUI and leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury or death.

LePage, 24, of Hollis, was walking south on Cummings Road in South Portland, near the rear entrance to the Target shopping center, when Hodak allegedly hit him in early July.

According to police, Hodak initially fled the scene. Her disabled vehicle was found about 2 miles away.

An indictment is determination that enough evidence exists to proscecute, not a finding of guilt.

Hodak